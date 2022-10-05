×

WATCH: How we know that stricter gun laws work

In Colombia, researchers found that when two large cities made it illegal to carry a gun in public, the murder rate in those places dropped when compared with cities in that country that didn’t implement the ban

05 October 2022 - 07:00 Yolanda Mdzeke & Jesse Copelyn
Picture: SUPPLIED
  • Gun violence steadily declined in SA between 2000 and 2011.
  • The drop followed a 2000 law that made it harder for ordinary citizens to get a gun permit. Researchers suspect that policies targeting guns specifically drove some of this drop in homicide because gun-related murders decreased more sharply than other kinds of homicide.
  • In the Colombian cities of Bogotá and Medellín, a law which made it illegal for gun owners to carry their firearms in public saved 30 lives each month. Here’s what it could mean for SA.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

