WATCH: The science behind ‘black don’t crack’

16 March 2022 - 08:30 Dija Ayodele
Black skin shows signs of ageing at a later stage than white skin because it has more protection against damage from the harmful rays of the sun.

Collagen (the stuff that makes skin look young) is found in the second layer of all skin. In black skin, however, it’s arranged in tighter bundles than it is in lighter skin. 

That results in a skin surface that’s more taut. The collagen in black skin also stays intact for longer because it’s got a protective layer of melanin (the substance that gives skin its colour). 

As a result, black skin shows signs of ageing from sun damagesuch as wrinkles and fine linesat a later stage than white skin. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

The dark side of skin lighteners

Despite being regarded as politically incorrect and often harmful to one’s health, research shows skin lightening still on rise
A go-getter with skin in the game

Beauty products come with a story of one woman's willpower
