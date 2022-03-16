WATCH: The science behind ‘black don’t crack’

Black skin shows signs of ageing at a later stage than white skin because it has more protection against damage from the harmful rays of the sun.

Collagen (the stuff that makes skin look young) is found in the second layer of all skin. In black skin, however, it’s arranged in tighter bundles than it is in lighter skin.

That results in a skin surface that’s more taut. The collagen in black skin also stays intact for longer because it’s got a protective layer of melanin (the substance that gives skin its colour).

As a result, black skin shows signs of ageing from sun damage, such as wrinkles and fine lines, at a later stage than white skin.