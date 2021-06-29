News & Fox

PODCAST: Big job — saving Johannesburg

29 June 2021 - 07:00

There’s no denying Johannesburg has seen better days. It is dirty and broken and now the centre of a Covid-19 firestorm as the Delta variant runs through SA’s financial hub. But don’t underestimate Johannesburg’s resilience and deep love for it that much of its population has.

Listen here to Peter Bruce talking to Shawn Theunissen, freshly-appointed president of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He’s the face of business that the local government, such as it is, talks to. Almost everything about Johannesburg is up in the air ahead of local government elections later this year and while the new JCCI boss is careful to call even the most daunting problems “challenges” he has a clear sense of community and purpose that may make a real difference. Maybe.

Is Joburg a sinking city?

If Joburg succeeds, then SA succeeds. But the city is facing huge problems — from needless bureaucratic tangles to an IT nightmare. But amid this ...
Features
3 months ago

FRED KHUMALO: The endemic stench of decay in Joburg

Like a lobster that doesn’t realise the water in the pot is gradually going to cook it, Joburg residents see their city’s decline as normal
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Inside Joburg’s Pothole Patrol project

The City of Joburg has partnered with Discovery Insure and Dialdirect in launching the Pothole Patrol project. It’s a much-needed intervention. But ...
Features
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Moral pothole hazard

Mayor Geoff Makhubo seems to believe it’s fine to outsource his responsibilities while absolving his office of blame for the decay in infrastructure
Opinion
1 month ago

ROB ROSE: ‘Extortionate’ rate hikes push SA to the brink

Cities like Joburg are buying bulk services, then slapping on vast ‘mark-ups’, to pay for soaring salaries and unjustified bonuses for municipal staff
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE misses out on ‘red-hot’ listings boom
News & Fox
2.
Pandemic shapes trends in contactless payment
News & Fox / Digital
3.
The real problem with 5G
News & Fox / Digital
4.
A bad week for Jessie Duarte
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
PODCAST: The R1 deal that could make or break ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

Joburg faces stark rise in cost of services

National

Municipal charges soar as service sinks deeper

News & Fox

Business chamber takes on the state

Money & Investing

Companies groaning under the weight of crumbling municipalities

Companies / Industrials

Failing municipalities should give way to local initiatives

Opinion

Auditor-general reveals R26bn in irregular expenditure at municipalities

National

Tackling mayhem in municipalities

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.