PODCAST: Big job — saving Johannesburg

There’s no denying Johannesburg has seen better days. It is dirty and broken and now the centre of a Covid-19 firestorm as the Delta variant runs through SA’s financial hub. But don’t underestimate Johannesburg’s resilience and deep love for it that much of its population has.

Listen here to Peter Bruce talking to Shawn Theunissen, freshly-appointed president of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He’s the face of business that the local government, such as it is, talks to. Almost everything about Johannesburg is up in the air ahead of local government elections later this year and while the new JCCI boss is careful to call even the most daunting problems “challenges” he has a clear sense of community and purpose that may make a real difference. Maybe.