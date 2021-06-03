Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: The endemic stench of decay in Joburg Like a lobster that doesn’t realise the water in the pot is gradually going to cook it, Joburg residents see their city’s decline as normal BL PREMIUM

If you sit long enough in a room that stinks, your nostrils get used to it. Without realising it, the horrible smell becomes part of you, as though you have been hypnotised by it. It will take a newcomer to tell you that the place stinks; and there might even be an altercation between the two of you about the malodorous state of the room.

Defensively, you might say that your abode smells perfectly fine and if it makes the newcomer uncomfortable he can simply go back to where he came from...