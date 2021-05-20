Features Inside Joburg’s Pothole Patrol project The City of Joburg has partnered with Discovery Insure and Dialdirect in launching the Pothole Patrol project. It’s a much-needed intervention. But is this tantamount to the authorities simply abdicating responsibility? BL PREMIUM

If the sight of Joburg’s weed-infested pavements has you choking back tears of rage on your morning commute, you may want to return to remote working.

So great is the shortfall between what the city says it needs (R700m a year to resurface and maintain roads) and what it actually has (R100m as of this year’s budget) that overgrown pavements and road islands are last on the extensive to-do list of the Joburg Roads Agency (JRA)...