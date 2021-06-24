Municipal charges soar as service sinks deeper
As municipal services deteriorate and load-shedding becomes routine, consumers are forced to pay more for less. Some are fighting back
24 June 2021 - 05:00
SA consumers, many of whom have just been hit by Eskom’s 15% price hikes, face steep increases in other utility charges when municipalities introduce new midyear tariff structures on July 1.
More worrying, as Michelle Dickens, CEO of credit bureau TPN, points out, is that exorbitant electricity, water, sanitation, refuse removal and rates costs aren’t being accompanied by improved service. In fact, the opposite is true, with ratepayers effectively footing the bill to prop up SA’s rising tally of mismanaged local councils. Figures from the auditor-general show that 87 of SA’s 278 municipalities are dysfunctional. Many more are in serious distress...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now