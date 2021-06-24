ROB ROSE: ‘Extortionate’ rate hikes push SA to the brink
Cities like Joburg are buying bulk services, then slapping on vast ‘mark-ups’, to pay for soaring salaries and unjustified bonuses for municipal staff
24 June 2021 - 05:00
On a large noticeboard in Joburg’s suburb of Linden, the Trinity Methodist Church tells passers-by what it’s praying for at this particular moment. Right now, the noticeboard reads: "We’re praying for an acceptable level of city management."
Not mercurial or inspiring — just "acceptable". Even the heavens can’t be asked to wrestle anything more out of the grisly 30-vehicle crash that is the City of Joburg...
