Lockdown day 196: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 196 of the national lockdown
09 October 2020 - 06:00
Commuters wear protective masks inside the Luz train station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil reported 31,553 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the total to 5,000,694, as mishmash quarantine measures continue to fade. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Commuters wear protective masks inside the Luz train station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil reported 31,553 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the total to 5,000,694, as mishmash quarantine measures continue to fade. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Commuters wear protective masks inside the Luz train station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil reported 31,553 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the total to 5,000,694, as mishmash quarantine measures continue to fade. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Commuters wear protective masks inside the Luz train station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil reported 31,553 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the total to 5,000,694, as mishmash quarantine measures continue to fade. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Commuters wear protective masks inside the Luz train station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil reported 31,553 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the total to 5,000,694, as mishmash quarantine measures continue to fade. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Commuters wear protective masks while waiting to board a train inside the Barra Funda station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil reported 31,553 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 5,000,694, as mishmash quarantine measures continue to fade. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Commuters wear protective masks inside the Luz train station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil reported 31,553 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the total to 5,000,694, as mishmash quarantine measures continue to fade. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Commuters wear protective masks inside the Luz train station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil reported 31,553 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the total to 5,000,694, as mishmash quarantine measures continue to fade. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Commuters wear protective masks while boarding a train inside the Luz station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil reported 31,553 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 5,000,694, as mishmash quarantine measures continue to fade. Picture Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Commuters wait for a train at the Barra Funda station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil reported 31,553 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 5,000,694, as mishmash quarantine measures continue to fade. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.