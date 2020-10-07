SARAH BUITENDACH: Once Covid is gone, what kind of a world will we have?

While the health of Donald J Trump is dominating the Covid-19 news cycle, it seems some people have noticed a far more critical longer-term problem: we’ve created such an inhospitable environment that, once the virus ceases to be a threat, another crisis looms.

First, we’ve known that the Amazon is in trouble for a while. Not the purveyor of unnecessary cardboard boxes of clothes and gadgets, obviously, but the original Amazon — the 5.5-million square kilometre rainforest spanning nine South American countries.

Things, however, have taken a turn for the worst. According to this new article by the Guardian, 40% of the vast rainforest is almost at the tipping point where it will turn into savannah.

Thanks to rampant climate change, fires and deforestation, the environment has dried out, and begun to alter.

As Fiona Harvey writes: “Any shift from rainforest to savannah would still take decades to take full effect, but once under way the process is hard to reverse. Rainforests support a vastly greater range of species than savannah and play a much greater role in absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere”.

That’s bad news for the animals, especially since conservation efforts and tourism, are already taking strain thanks to Covid-19. Not that some people aren’t being creative in finding solutions.

In northern Thailand, some enterprising tourism operators have had to make other plans, and have launched a scheme in which you can dial-up one of their elephants, for a fee. That’s one way to spice up your next wretched Zoom call.

As the Chiang Rai Times reports, “rates start at US$75 to bring elephants in on a Zoom video call for 10 minutes”. It’s pricey, but sure to be a meeting you’ll never forget.

It’s a reminder of how, while we obsess about who in the White House has coronavirus, life and death cycles are ticking away in the real world. And the world of the arts has suffered a number such blows in recent days.

Perhaps most notably, acclaimed fashion designer Kenzo Takada has died. The Japanese-born style superstar passed away from a Covid-related illness in Paris last weekend.

Takada had called the city home since 1964 and was adored there and abroad for his bold, playful designs. You’ll probably also know his name for the perfumes produced by the house of Kenzo (Jungle was one of the scents of the 1990s), which he sold to the gargantuan LVMH group in 1993.

This New York Times obituary gives detail on an intriguing life and his affect on the global sartorial scene.

Closer to home, Linda Givon, the founder of Goodman Gallery died unexpectedly early in the week, at the age of 84. Even Joburgers who’re not big collectors will know the bastion of contemporary art that she built on the corner of Jan Smuts Avenue and Bolton Road from their daily commutes.

The windows of the Goodman, displaying works from local stars like William Kentridge and Sam Nhlengethwa, enlivened many a daily commute to work. For a little on Givon’s life and the key role she played in our creative landscape, read this obit by Artnews.

The Telegraph has published an intriguing round-up of the ways in which large global fashion brands have presented their new collections, in the absence of the glamour fashion weeks which are an annual staple.

Evidently, big tech is the current theme, with TikTok at the forefront. But there are exceptions: fashion house Moschino staged a 1950s-styled puppet show, with marionettes wearing its new spring line. The show even included doll versions of US Vogue editor Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, watching the show from the front row.

It’ll make you say of the Thunderbirds TV show but, as Moschino’s Jeremy Scott told the Telegraph, “I have to say, my marionettes have slimmer necks”.

*Buitendach is the FM's Life editor and editor of Wanted magazine.

This is a roundup of the best Covid-19 news from the web, brought to you in today’s FM lockdown newsletter.