Society newsmaker of the year: Glenda Gray
Glenda Gray may have ended up in a spat with Zweli Mkhize this year over lockdown rules, but it says much about the respect she commands that he was the one who had to back down
17 December 2020 - 05:00
What it means: It’s been a very difficult year, but Glenda Gray feels lucky that she got the chance to contribute to the science of Covid-19
The great people are coming, Glenda Gray’s father, who worked in the mines, used to say to his six children...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now