SA hoping clinical trials will boost access to Covid-19 vaccines
SA is banking on its research expertise to gain a place at the international negotiating table for coronavirus vaccines. Unlike the US and UK, which have secured early access to millions of doses of experimental Covid-19 vaccines, SA lacks the financial muscle to pre-purchase stocks. Worse still, it has no capacity to make its own.
Scientists have moved at an unprecedented pace to develop a Covid-19 vaccine since the genetic sequence of the Sars-Cov-2 virus was published in January, as a safe and effective shot offers governments around the world the best hope of stemming the pandemic’s devastating health and economic costs. More than 170 potential vaccines are being tracked by the World Health Organisation, 29 of which are being tested on human volunteers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now