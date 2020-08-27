Health minister publishes tranche of Covid-19 advisories
Some in the medical world say the move is long overdue and that they should have been involved in creating the advisories from the start
27 August 2020 - 16:09
In a sharp departure from his position last month, on Thursday, health minister Zweli Mkhize released a tranche of the scientific advisories he commissioned on Covid-19, following requests from various stakeholders.
They include advisories on some of the most controversial topics, which include a recommendation to impose restrictions on the sale of alcohol to reduce the trauma load on hospitals and limiting taxi occupancy to curb coronavirus transmission.
