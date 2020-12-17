Features / Cover Story Newsmaker of the year: Zweli Mkhize As SA’s first responder to the event that defined 2020, health minister Zweli Mkhize has had a brutal year, involving very little sleep. But it’s not the fact that he caught the virus that he dubs the low moment of the year, but the debilitating incidents of corruption involving personal protective equipment. In an exclusive interview, he tells the FM about his extraordinary year — and why he reckons NHI is now non-negotiable BL PREMIUM

Minister, doctor, patient, tireless leader, big brother, often a bearer of bad news and even a dancer — these were the many masks worn by health minister Zweli Mkhize in 2020.

He was a minister when he announced the first case of coronavirus to hit SA, a doctor when he inspected health facilities thereafter, a patient when he caught the coronavirus himself, a leader when he addressed health workers amid gruelling conditions, a big brother when he ordered SA to begin wearing masks and a bearer of bad news when he announced that SA had entered its second wave...