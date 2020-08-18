Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Pick n Pay’s purple patch may be ending as Shoprite rises It is disappointing to learn Richard Brasher's contract as Pick n Pay CEO has been extended only until 2022 BL PREMIUM

Pick n Pay and Shoprite Holdings recently released trading updates to the end of June 2020. In Pick n Pay’s case, it was a four-month update, whereas with Shoprite it was for the 2020 financial year. While the market undoubtedly liked the Shoprite update, it wasn’t so keen on Pick n Pay’s.

But on balance, it appears as if Pick n Pay’s purple patch, characterised by CEO Richard Brasher’s seven years at the helm, may be about to end, while Shoprite’s hiccup of the past couple years appears to have been resolved.