Companies / Telecoms & Technology Ozow bets on online commerce for growth App enables users to make payments through a mobile app or desktop without a credit card BL PREMIUM

Fintech player Ozow is betting on a cashless future as the company looks to accelerate its growth given the Covid-19 pandemic’s push to more digital forms of payment.

With “well over 3-million users”, Thomas Pays, founder of the app formerly known as iPay, says they want to grow the business by chasing financial inclusion.