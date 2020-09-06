Ozow bets on online commerce for growth
App enables users to make payments through a mobile app or desktop without a credit card
06 September 2020 - 16:12
Fintech player Ozow is betting on a cashless future as the company looks to accelerate its growth given the Covid-19 pandemic’s push to more digital forms of payment.
With “well over 3-million users”, Thomas Pays, founder of the app formerly known as iPay, says they want to grow the business by chasing financial inclusion.
