News Leader
WATCH: Can Shoprite sustain its stellar performance?
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht talks to Business Day TV about the group’s performance
09 September 2020 - 09:51
It has been a bumper year for Shoprite. The retailer has managed to cut its debt, improve its cash position and gain market share as it produced record sales during its full year.
Business Day TV spoke to Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht about the numbers and whether the performance is sustainable.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.