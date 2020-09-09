Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Can Shoprite sustain its stellar performance?

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht talks to Business Day TV about the group’s performance

09 September 2020 - 09:51 Business Day TV
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht PICTURE: HETTY ZANTMAN
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht PICTURE: HETTY ZANTMAN

It has been a bumper year for Shoprite. The retailer has managed to cut its debt, improve its cash position and gain market share as it produced record sales during its full year.

Business Day TV spoke to Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht about the numbers and whether the performance is sustainable.

