CHRIS GILMOUR: Pick n Pay works behind the scenes to recover lost ground
The lighting-fast adaptation of a system to deliver essential food items instead of liquor is one of its successes
Have I been overly critical and hastily dismissive of Pick n Pay’s prospects, based mainly on the prospect of CEO Richard Brasher ending his tenure in 2022? Have I ignored the wealth of good news coming out of the retailer, all of which should hold it in good stead — as long as someone competent and ambitious is in charge? Chair Gareth Ackerman believes there is much to come and put forward his case of how things can improve.
Pick n Pay is arguably the largest online food retailer in SA and that position has been augmented by its association with Bottles, an on-demand grocery and liquor delivery service. Before the Covid pandemic, Bottles supplied Pick n Pay customers with alcoholic products, but that all ended with the prohibition of alcohol sales in late March. Within three days, Bottles and Pick n Pay had agreed on a system to deliver essential food items instead of liquor and demand has grown exponentially since then.
