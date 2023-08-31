Zimbabwe: Story of a stolen election
Emmerson Mnangagwa was returned to power after last week’s election in Zimbabwe — but the opposition is crying foul. And international observers have criticised the fairness of the polls
Just before midnight on Saturday, as Zimbabweans scrolled social media for news of Wednesday’s election, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chair Priscilla Chigumba appeared on television. The last time they would have seen the former high court judge would have been in 2018, when she announced the results of an election controversially won by Zanu-PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa. Five years later, she was back in the same chair, doing the same job. With the same contentious result.
“Mnangagwa, Emmerson Dambudzo, of Zanu-PF party is declared duly elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” Chigumba announced. ..
