China’s in trouble. Why that’s bad news for South Africa
Demand for, and prices of, key domestic exports are likely to fall, and the negative sentiment isn’t helping the rand
The surprising weakness in the Chinese economy matters to South Africa. Not only is China the largest and most dominant member of the Brics grouping (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), it is also the largest consumer of South African commodity exports and thereby a key driver of the rand exchange rate.
Economists have been agog over the fact that China’s headline inflation rate turned negative in July at a time when inflation in the rest of the world remains high. This highlights the fact that most of China’s problems are home-grown. They include an imploding real estate market, weak income and consumption, poor demographics and a controlling government that’s often hostile to entrepreneurship...
