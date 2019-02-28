Pressing reset on Zimbabwe’s economy

Last year, mine employee Prince Nedziwe received a letter from Metallon Corp informing him that the gold producer had been forced to close its Mazowe mine, where he worked at the smelter facility, due to financial difficulties. He found himself without a job and unable to provide for his family.

"My situation is really hard and we are living in poverty," Nedziwe tells the FM. "I last received a salary in October, and promises from the company to pay our packages have not been honoured so far.

"Management said the mine would be closed until 2021, and this has left us in a sorry state. I can’t pay for school fees for my children and we can’t even afford health care. It is a daily struggle."

When he does get some cash, he buys products from Gushungo Dairy, owned by former president Robert Mugabe’s family, to sell on to zama zamas (also known as artisanal miners).

Nedziwe’s is not an unusual situation: he is a part of the estimated 80% of Zimbabwe’s population that has resorted to informal trading to feed their families.

The Sunday Times reported this month that as many as 96 companies in Zimbabwe’s agriculture, transport, manufacturing, financial services and engineering sectors have shuttered operations since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took power in November 2017. Others have put employees on forced leave in the hope of weathering the worsening economic situation.

Zimbabwe’s economy is heavily reliant on mining, but it’s a capital-intensive business that requires foreign currency to sustain operations. The foreign currency shortage has hit the industry hard: RioZim, for example, has on two occasions had to shut operations at its three gold mines over failure to access forex from its gold sales through the central bank. And Falcon Gold has had to sell off one of its mines. A number of companies have placed exploration projects and capitalisation of operations on hold.