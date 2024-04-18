SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Can a fragmented democracy deliver change?
South Africa’s political landscape may be maturing, but a proliferation of parties alone is not enough to revitalise the country
The democratic stage is primed for a momentous year as pivotal elections worldwide promise to reshape the political landscape. From established democracies grappling with rising populism and economic anxieties to fledgling democracies facing the test of legitimacy, in at least 64 countries voters will head to the polls this year.
South Africa stands as a microcosm of these global trends. As the nation gears up for the general elections on May 29, the political arena presents compelling shifts that could profoundly reshape the nation’s governance framework against a rising tide of global electoral uncertainty. Foremost among these shifts is the precarious position of the governing ANC, which is facing the real prospect of falling below the crucial 50% vote threshold for the first time since 1994...
