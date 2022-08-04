×

What’s behind SA’s housing boom?

Despite higher interest rates and surging fuel and food prices, housing activity remains surprisingly resilient — for now at least

04 August 2022 - 05:00 Joan Muller

As counterintuitive as it may seem, there has been a resurgence in housing activity in recent months.

The general expectation among  industry players was that rapidly rising interest rates and living costs would bring an abrupt end to SA’s two-year housing upswing. This hasn’t happened yet (though the recent steeper-than-expected 75 basis-point rate hike — bringing the prime lending rate to 9%, up from 7% in November — may yet put a brake on homebuyer exuberance)...

