It’s all systems go for the new retirement system, which allows employees to draw from their pension funds without the same penalties as before
There is one environmental, social and governance consultancy that isn’t afraid of losing business. And its annual rating of the JSE companies illustrates this
Insurance companies at odds over payouts for July riot damage
With Cyril Ramaphosa emerging strongly from the ANC policy conference this weekend, his re-election as party president in December looks secure — for now, at least. The race, however, is on for the ...
A new precinct planned around the high court in Joburg is yet another plan to fix the decayed CBD. But can this work, where previous plans haven’t? And can it really lure the lawyers back from ...
As counterintuitive as it may seem, there has been a resurgence in housing activity in recent months.
The general expectation among industry players was that rapidly rising interest rates and living costs would bring an abrupt end to SA’s two-year housing upswing. This hasn’t happened yet (though the recent steeper-than-expected 75 basis-point rate hike — bringing the prime lending rate to 9%, up from 7% in November — may yet put a brake on homebuyer exuberance)...
What’s behind SA’s housing boom?
Despite higher interest rates and surging fuel and food prices, housing activity remains surprisingly resilient — for now at least
