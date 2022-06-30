Features Buy-to-let a better bet Residential rental growth is on the rebound, which bodes well for property owners and prospective landlords B L Premium

SA’s rental housing market, which was suffering from an oversupply of properties and falling rentals for much of 2020/2021, is staging a comeback.

Industry players are reporting an encouraging uptick in rental demand across most cities and price brackets. That’s been underscored by performance metrics such as vacancy rates, tenant arrears and rental growth, all of which have shown a steady recovery in recent months. ..