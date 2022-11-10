It’s not over yet for CEO Chris Griffith after a rival bid for Yamana Gold. But failure to close the deal leaves a worrying vacuum in the miner’s future
COP27 could give an award for cynicism in reducing noxious emissions
Lula and Bibi are back in the saddle. Will Trump be next?
SA’s police service is in crisis. The top-heavy structure of the institution is hampering effective crime fighting, there’s little stability at the highest levels, officers themselves have been ...
There’s no shortage of small towns to see in this country
Green building buzzwords such as urban metabolism, embodied carbon and palimpsest may not yet be part of the average South African’s lexicon.
But never-ending load-shedding amid soaring electricity costs and looming water shortages in parts of the country are thrusting the sustainable agenda into the mainstream. ..
SUSTAINABILITY
Living off the grid in a Joburg suburb
True to its name, Vleihuis will have its own wetland to help meet its net-zero power and water goals
