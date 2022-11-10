×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

SUSTAINABILITY

Living off the grid in a Joburg suburb

True to its name, Vleihuis will have its own wetland to help meet its net-zero power and water goals

BL Premium
10 November 2022 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

Green building buzzwords such as urban metabolism, embodied carbon and palimpsest may not yet be part of the average South African’s lexicon.

But never-ending load-shedding amid soaring electricity costs and looming water shortages in parts of the country are thrusting the sustainable agenda into the mainstream. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.