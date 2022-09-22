FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
Philip Nichols, the pre-eminent corrupt expert, says SA is now at a crossroads on corruption
In July, load-shedding left Charlotte Maxeke hospital without a CT scanner, a machine that could have helped a patient who had a serious brain injury
Sars boss Edward Kieswetter believes fears that SA’s personal income tax base is being hollowed out by unemployment and emigration are overblown. He argues the tax base is growing, compliance is ...
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
Sector heavyweight Growthpoint Properties’ better-than-expected earnings recovery has been bolstered by an encouraging return of visitors to its crown jewel, the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
Growthpoint, the JSE’s largest SA-based property stock with a market cap of R45bn, last week reported an 8.4% increase in dividends to 128.4c a share for the 12 months to June. Analysts were expecting closer to 122c a share. ..
V&A back on global tourist map
Tourists have flocked to Growthpoint’s flagship V&A Waterfront, which should help place the company back on investor radars
