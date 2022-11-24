Features

leisure property

Rise of the ‘staycation’

As cost-of-living increases and high interest rates bite, many potential holidaymakers have chosen to stay at home this year — yet landlords are not budging on short-term rental rates

24 November 2022 - 05:00 Joan Muller

Despite the local hospitality sector gearing up for a bumper post-Covid festive season, industry players in coastal resorts are reporting a slower-than-expected uptake of short-term lets.  

It seems higher interest rates and soaring living costs are to blame, forcing many South Africans to put December holiday plans on hold and opt for a “staycation” instead...

