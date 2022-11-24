The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
It’s the country’s largest polluter, and is doing more than most. But there are serious holes in its climate policy
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
It bills itself as the ‘friendly’, family store wherever you are. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners operating the stores bearing its name. And its tactics ...
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
Despite the local hospitality sector gearing up for a bumper post-Covid festive season, industry players in coastal resorts are reporting a slower-than-expected uptake of short-term lets.
It seems higher interest rates and soaring living costs are to blame, forcing many South Africans to put December holiday plans on hold and opt for a “staycation” instead...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
leisure property
Rise of the ‘staycation’
As cost-of-living increases and high interest rates bite, many potential holidaymakers have chosen to stay at home this year — yet landlords are not budging on short-term rental rates
Despite the local hospitality sector gearing up for a bumper post-Covid festive season, industry players in coastal resorts are reporting a slower-than-expected uptake of short-term lets.
It seems higher interest rates and soaring living costs are to blame, forcing many South Africans to put December holiday plans on hold and opt for a “staycation” instead...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.