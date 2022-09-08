A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
The recent AGMs of both investment groups were testy affairs; if only they had more cash to play with
Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months
The fly-by-night developers with grandiose plans to build multimillion-rand penthouses have come and gone, but affordable work, live and play precincts are thriving in downtown Joburg
After apparently turning a corner in Sydney, the Boks need to be aware of a speed bump ahead in Buenos Aires
A stroll through Marshalltown’s Gandhi Square and Fox Street shows no sign of the squalor typically associated with downtown Joburg. The pavements are litter free and freshly swept and shopfronts are fully tenanted, mostly by national retailers.
In fact, there’s a waiting list of fashion brands, banks, grocers, fast-food outlets, pubs and clubs hoping to capture a piece of the spending power represented by the 250,000-odd feet that pass through Gandhi Square’s bus terminals each day. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Breathing life into Joburg’s inner city
The fly-by-night developers with grandiose plans to build multimillion-rand penthouses have come and gone, but affordable work, live and play precincts are thriving in downtown Joburg
A stroll through Marshalltown’s Gandhi Square and Fox Street shows no sign of the squalor typically associated with downtown Joburg. The pavements are litter free and freshly swept and shopfronts are fully tenanted, mostly by national retailers.
In fact, there’s a waiting list of fashion brands, banks, grocers, fast-food outlets, pubs and clubs hoping to capture a piece of the spending power represented by the 250,000-odd feet that pass through Gandhi Square’s bus terminals each day. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.