Features

Breathing life into Joburg’s inner city

The fly-by-night developers with grandiose plans to build multimillion-rand penthouses have come and gone, but affordable work, live and play precincts are thriving in downtown Joburg

BL Premium
08 September 2022 - 05:00 Joan Muller

A stroll through Marshalltown’s Gandhi Square and Fox Street shows no sign of the squalor typically associated with downtown Joburg. The pavements are  litter free and freshly swept and shopfronts are fully tenanted, mostly by national retailers.

In fact, there’s a waiting list of fashion brands, banks, grocers, fast-food outlets, pubs and clubs hoping to capture a piece of the spending power represented by the 250,000-odd feet that pass through Gandhi Square’s bus terminals each day. ..

