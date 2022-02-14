Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: What I told the president about fiscal constraints He seems to believe there is one and he has to get the private sector to pay for everything B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa reads Business Day. A day after I wrote that he should not only listen to the orthodox economists who dominate all debates, the president reached out to me to schedule a discussion about the country’s unemployment crisis. We eventually talked for an hour two days before the state of the nation address. But none of what I had said made it into the speech.

I pointed out that with an annual average of 6% GDP growth until 2030, we would only reduce the number of unemployed by 1.1-million. There would still be about 11.4-million unemployed people by the end of the decade, and the expanded unemployment rate would decline to 34.2% from 46.6%. I said this meant there is a need to massively expand public employment programmes and provide income support for the working-age population through a basic income grant...