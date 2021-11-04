Elections: how the ANC fell below 50%
The ANC and DA’s loss of support in the local government elections suggests an electorate disillusioned by SA’s bigger political parties. The era of the coalition is upon us
04 November 2021 - 05:00
Dropping below 50% support nationally is a psychological blow for the ruling ANC — and an electoral outcome that will usher in a new era of coalition politics ahead of the next general election in 2024.
At the time of going to print, and with almost 40% of the vote in local government elections counted, the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research places the party’s support at 46.5% — a drop from 57.5% in the national election in 2019 and 54.5% in the 2016 local government elections...
