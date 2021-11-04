Features Elections: how the ANC fell below 50% The ANC and DA’s loss of support in the local government elections suggests an electorate disillusioned by SA’s bigger political parties. The era of the coalition is upon us B L Premium

Dropping below 50% support nationally is a psychological blow for the ruling ANC — and an electoral outcome that will usher in a new era of coalition politics ahead of the next general election in 2024.

At the time of going to print, and with almost 40% of the vote in local government elections counted, the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research places the party’s support at 46.5% — a drop from 57.5% in the national election in 2019 and 54.5% in the 2016 local government elections...