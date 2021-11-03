Voters have ‘overwhelming confidence’ in IEC, HSRC survey finds
The survey found 84% of voters were completely or ‘very confident’ that their vote would be accurately counted
Despite wide-ranging grievances against the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), voters polled by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) have expressed overwhelming confidence in the commission, saying they were happy with the service it provided during the municipal election on November 1.
This as IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo defended the commission on Wednesday, shielding its integrity from criticism from disgruntled voters and political parties...
