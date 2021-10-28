Features / Cover Story From activist to politician: how one woman is making a difference B L Premium

Sannieshof is a small dorpie with enormous problems, located in the similarly troubled — and recently dissolved — North West municipality of Tswaing.The issues themselves are nothing new, says resident Carin Visser: it’s 18 years since she first realised the extent of the trouble in town, when her son visited from the UK and expressed shock at the state of disrepair."We had become acclimatised to the deterioration that happened here," she says of the small farming community her grandfather helped establish in 1928. "I’m the last here of the Van Wyk family, and I felt that I couldn’t let this happen," she tells the FM.It was a realisation that led the flower distributor and chair of the town’s garden club to become an activist, and later an MP — all the while making a noise about the lack of water and sanitation in the town.It began with Visser writing letters to the town’s mayor. When these went unanswered, she decided to take the matter to Edna Molewa, then premier of North West.Bu...