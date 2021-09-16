SA’s good news growth shock
The view that SA’s economy is set to remain mired in stagnation after the pandemic is rejected by some economists, who believe the tide is turning on a host of negative trends that have impeded growth
16 September 2021 - 05:00
Old Mutual chief economist Johann Els could be described as an eternal optimist — a label he concedes is not without some truth.
But he is feeling vindicated as an increasing number of economists raise their 2021 growth outlook owing to the official upward revision to the size of SA’s GDP as well as the economy’s unexpectedly robust second-quarter performance...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now