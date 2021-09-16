Features SA’s good news growth shock The view that SA’s economy is set to remain mired in stagnation after the pandemic is rejected by some economists, who believe the tide is turning on a host of negative trends that have impeded growth B L Premium

Old Mutual chief economist Johann Els could be described as an eternal optimist — a label he concedes is not without some truth.

But he is feeling vindicated as an increasing number of economists raise their 2021 growth outlook owing to the official upward revision to the size of SA’s GDP as well as the economy’s unexpectedly robust second-quarter performance...