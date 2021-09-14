National Treasury evaluates further unrest relief measures Businesses urged to use portal to register details of damage suffered during July riots including an estimate of the costs B L Premium

Treasury is gathering data on all businesses affected by the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July to determine whether more support measures are necessary to help them rebuild.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has estimated that the damage caused by the looting and destruction of a range of businesses including retail and liquor, outlets, shopping malls, pharmacies and warehouses could amount to as much as R50bn. The devastation has also had an impact on GDP growth, jobs and business confidence...