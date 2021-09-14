Treasury evaluates further unrest relief measures
Businesses urged to use portal to register details of damage suffered during July riots including an estimate of the costs
14 September 2021 - 15:56
Treasury is gathering data on all businesses affected by the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July to determine whether more support measures are necessary to help them rebuild.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has estimated that the damage caused by the looting and destruction of a range of businesses including retail and liquor, outlets, shopping malls, pharmacies and warehouses could amount to as much as R50bn. The devastation has also had an impact on GDP growth, jobs and business confidence...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now