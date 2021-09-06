Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: The funeral of austerity In SA nobody understands the scale of the public health, humanitarian and economic crisis B L Premium

Last week Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would step down (not aside) — allegedly because he had failed to control Covid-19.

In SA, as I watched President Cyril Ramaphosa answer questions in parliament it became clear that nobody understood the scale of the country’s public health, humanitarian and economic crisis...