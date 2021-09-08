Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | SA’s GDP numbers unpacked

Joining our host Mudiwa Gavaza is Thanda Sithole, a senior economist at FNB

08 September 2021 - 17:23 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Thanda Sithole, a senior economist at FNB.

Looking at GDP data for the second quarter, Sithole says real GDP — not seasonally adjusted — grew 19.3% year on year, reflecting 2020’s lower base when the economy plunged by R191.8bn year on year in the second quarter. That was mainly due to the nationwide lockdown that the government implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Join the discussion: 

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Sithole says the level of real GDP is still down by 0.7% compared to the same non-pandemic period in 2019, reflecting continued and entrenched economic slack.

He explains how the economy has performed compared with last year and before the pandemic as a way to give a more accurate reflection of where the SA economy stands, as well as the inclusion of vaccination efforts as part of the economic modelling that is now being done.

Topics of discussion include: GDP growth through 2021; what has been driving the economy; sectors that are yet to recover; the recent change in GDP calculations by Stats SA;  and the current state of employment in SA.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

WATCH: The good and bad of second-quarter GDP

Michael Avery and guests unpack SA’s second-quarter GDP figures
Companies
3 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: GDP and fragile business confidence in focus

Economists expect the growth rate to slow to 2% in the second quarter, according to the Bloomberg median
Economy
3 days ago

PODCAST | The JSE’s CEO on the state of the SA exchange

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Leila Fourie, group CEO of the JSE
Business
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Masondo proposes R146bn debt relief in exchange ...
Economy
2.
Old Mutual updates 2021 economic growth forecast ...
Economy
3.
Construction recovery gains pace but is still ...
Economy
4.
Business confidence takes a knock in third quarter
Economy
5.
PODCAST | Where do we stand with the rand?
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.