PODCAST | SA’s GDP numbers unpacked

He explains how the economy has performed compared with last year and before the pandemic as a way to give a more accurate reflection of where the SA economy stands, as well as the inclusion of vaccination efforts as part of the economic modelling that is now being done.

Topics of discussion include: GDP growth through 2021; what has been driving the economy; sectors that are yet to recover; the recent change in GDP calculations by Stats SA; and the current state of employment in SA.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.