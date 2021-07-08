Municipal audits: the winners and losers
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke last week tabled the results of the 2019/2020 municipal audit outcomes. For the most part, the situation is pretty dire and, in many areas, getting worse
08 July 2021 - 05:00
Tseko Mothamaha was appointed manager of one of SA’s worst municipalities a day before Covid sent the country into a total lockdown last year.
In the 16 months since, the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality in the Free State has seen "massive progress", he says. But that’s something that doesn’t reflect in auditor-general (AG) Tsakani Maluleke’s books as yet...
