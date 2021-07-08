Features Municipal audits: the winners and losers Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke last week tabled the results of the 2019/2020 municipal audit outcomes. For the most part, the situation is pretty dire and, in many areas, getting worse BL PREMIUM

Tseko Mothamaha was appointed manager of one of SA’s worst municipalities a day before Covid sent the country into a total lockdown last year.

In the 16 months since, the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality in the Free State has seen "massive progress", he says. But that’s something that doesn’t reflect in auditor-general (AG) Tsakani Maluleke’s books as yet...