CHRIS ROPER: SA, the land of a relentless onslaught of bad news

If you’re a Luddite looking for an allegory about how technology is destroying us, you need search no further than the story of the dinosaur that killed a Spanish man.

A father and son noticed a bad smell coming from a papier-mâché stegosaurus in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, a small town close to Barcelona. When they investigated, they saw, through a crack in the dinosaur’s leg, the body of a man.

A spokesperson for the local police said: "We found the body of a man inside the leg of this dinosaur statue. It’s an accidental death; there was no violence. This person got inside the statue’s leg and got trapped. It looks as though he was trying to retrieve a mobile phone, which he’d dropped. It looks like he entered the statue head first and couldn’t get out."

Death by dinosaur, or death by device.

I’m imagining this poor man trying to get a stegosaurus selfie, perhaps distracted by thinking about the amusing caption he’s going to use on Instagram — something along the lines of, "ha, here’s me trying to teach granddad to use his new mobile phone", except in Spanish obviously — and then dropping his iPhone 12 into the dinosaur’s maw.

He plunges in to rescue it — and that’s when he becomes a casualty of the confluence of tech shininess and human clumsiness, and a metaphor for species extinction.

There’s such an overwhelming torrent of bad news emanating from SA right now, like the stench of a decaying corpse trapped inside the dinosaur of democracy. It’s almost impossible to comprehend, and I think that’s why many people are deciding to deal with manageable, bite-sized chunks of news instead.

There have been many important stories in the news in the past few weeks. For example, there was (and it’s still ongoing) News24’s exposé of what it’s calling the Eskom Files — "a leaked trove of Eskom documents, including thousands of pages of letters, forensic reports, e-mails, bank statements, and payment analysis. The documents … reveal the depth and breadth of corruption at Eskom."