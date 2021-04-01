Features NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC deck stacked against Ace Party secretary-general Ace Magashule and his RET brigade are on the ropes after this weekend’s NEC meeting — as numerous decisions show BL PREMIUM

Due process to avoid a messy court battle. That’s the reason why the ANC has given its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, a 30-day grace period ahead of what now seems to be his inevitable suspension.

This latest development in the drawn-out fight for the ANC suggests many national executive committee (NEC) members who’ve been sitting on the fence in the battle between Cyril Ramaphosa and Magashule have thrown their support behind the president...