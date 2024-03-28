‘Magic’ designs and hi-tech transform humble product
Cara Saven spotted a gap in the market 17 years ago. Today she runs a successful wallpapering company, with operations and clients all over the world
Wallpaper isn’t traditionally associated with high-end living. Rather, during its boom years in the 1920s and 1930s, it was found in homes at the lower end of the British market. Today it’s a different story. And few have tapped into the wallpaper revival quite as successfully as Cara Saven.
Cape Town-based Saven’s designs adorn West Hollywood hotels, New York’s Park Lane hotel and Marriot group hotels around the US. Cara Saven Wall Design’s work features in the Serengeti Sopa Lodge in Tanzania, the Victoria Falls Hotel in Zimbabwe and, closer to home, at the Cape Grace hotel and at Lefika Villas in Sun City...
