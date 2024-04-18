Homechoice: tasty bait, but market isn’t biting
HiL has become a major player in fintech — think PayJustNow — but the group might be too tightly held for most investors
18 April 2024 - 06:00
Homechoice International (HiL) has evolved from a catalogue retailer catering to lower- and middle-income households into a diversified fintech operator with ambitions to be recognised as “private bankers to the mass market”.
In less than a decade HiL has moved from earning the bulk of its keep from specialist retail to generating 92% of operating profit from Weaver Fintech’s digital credit, insurance, payments and merchant services offerings...
