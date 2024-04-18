TOP SPIN
MARC HASENFUSS: A starch-free Barloworld?
Its surprise cautionary might be related to Ingrain, but the story could be more like Arabian Nights
18 April 2024 - 06:00
I never intended to play this year’s tennis club champs, not since my upper-arm tendons unceremoniously snapped. But the injury only slightly hampered my form, so I reluctantly agreed to a late entry in the doubles — partnering the intimidating Ant on centre court on Saturday.
Best described as a mixture of the shabby-cool chic of Mickey Rourke in Angel Heart and the mischievous menace of Ilie Nastase, Ant has quite a reputation ... for on-court cussing, left-field strategic soliloquies and questionable first aid remedies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.