Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Top six give Zuma enough rope to hang the ANC Party leaders failed again to lay down the law, allowing the former president to keep defying the Zondo commission and the Constitutional Court BL PREMIUM

The governing party has once again let Jacob Zuma off the hook, if remarks by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule earlier this week after are anything to go by.

Magashule’s comments came after the party’s top six officials met with Zuma on Monday via Zoom, tasked by the national executive committee (NEC) to engage with him on his decision to defy both the state capture commission and a Constitutional Court order. ..