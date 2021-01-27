Features Why the J&J vaccine is SA’s best hope Johnson & Johnson is expected to release its vaccine trial data later this week. If successful, it could be a promising development for SA BL PREMIUM

A year into the coronavirus pandemic, elderly people most at risk of death from Covid-19, still stand in long, crowded queues in SA to access their social grants.If the government is struggling to ensure monthly grant distribution is safe and automated, imagine the logistical difficulty of giving two doses of a vaccine, weeks apart, to millions of people in far-flung areas. To smooth the path of vaccinating 40-million people — the threshold government is aiming for — it would seem logical to try use a vaccine that is administered just once.To this end, the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine looks to be a promising development for SA. The single-dose vaccine is expected to release its trial results this week. And SA is likely to receive 9-million doses if the vaccine is shown to be successful.Part of the trial was conducted in SA, and included a number of HIV-positive participants and those with obesity, who are at high risk of Covid-19 complications. (Researchers have previously raised...