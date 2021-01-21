How vaccine bungle could choke SA’s recovery hopes
The path of the pandemic will be the deciding factor for the economy this year, with load-shedding and the fiscal crisis coming a close second
21 January 2021 - 05:00
Hopes that 2021 would be SA’s big bounce-back year, with the economy achieving growth rates well above 3% as it leveraged off last year’s Covid-related contraction, are starting to wane.
Most economists are warning of growing downside risks to the 2021 GDP outlook, driven by the absence of a secure vaccine supply, fiscal sustainability issues, the risk of a public sector strike and load-shedding...
