EDITORIAL: ANC loonies spread vaccine distrust

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa belatedly provided a skeleton explanation of SA’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout, but it was difficult to get too excited given the glaring holes in the plan.

For example, Ramaphosa revealed that through the Covax initiative, SA will get vaccines for about 6-million people — yet he reported that scientists say we need to vaccinate 40-million people (67% of the population) to reach herd immunity.

"While there are several promising negotiations with a number of different manufacturers that still need to be concluded, we have to date secured 20-million doses to be delivered mainly in the first half of the year," he said.

Besides the vagueness of "mainly in the first half of the year", how do all those numbers relate to each other? Given that the AstraZeneca vaccine, which SA is apparently getting, requires two vaccinations per person, does this mean we’ll only get enough for 10-million people? And, if so, what’s the plan to find vaccines for another 30-million people?

Well, who knows — since Ramaphosa can’t be bothered to take questions from the media at his "family gatherings". Instead, SA is apparently meant to find solace in empty platitudes, like how there has been "tremendous work to secure the vaccine". Even Donald Trump held Covid-19 briefings at which he took questions. Why can’t Ramaphosa?

What he did attempt to do, though, was counter the "disinformation and conspiracy theories" around vaccines. This is not an insubstantial issue: an Ipsos poll in mid-December found that 47% of South Africans said they would refuse to get a Covid vaccine, were it available.

Ramaphosa pointed out that vaccines have been used to rid society of diseases like smallpox and polio, and no vaccine will be approved by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority unless it meets "stringent scientific standards".