Vaccines for SA: Better late than never
Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of an additional 20-million doses of a Covid vaccine — on top of 1.5-million already secured — is welcome news, if belated
14 January 2021 - 05:00
A risk-averse National Treasury, coupled with scant details on delivery dates from manufacturers, was behind SA’s delay and subsequent scramble to secure vaccines — a key step in halting the march of Covid-19.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had to get directly involved to secure the initial 1.5-million doses, which are set to be rolled out for health-care workers in the coming months...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now