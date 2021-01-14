Features Vaccines for SA: Better late than never Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of an additional 20-million doses of a Covid vaccine — on top of 1.5-million already secured — is welcome news, if belated BL PREMIUM

A risk-averse National Treasury, coupled with scant details on delivery dates from manufacturers, was behind SA’s delay and subsequent scramble to secure vaccines — a key step in halting the march of Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had to get directly involved to secure the initial 1.5-million doses, which are set to be rolled out for health-care workers in the coming months...