ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Woodrow Wilson’s racist liberalism
12 July 2020 - 16:48
Last month, one of the US's most prestigious universities —Princeton — decided, following a five-year student-led campaign, to remove the name of Woodrow Wilson from its School of Public and International Affairs, as well as from an undergraduate hall of residence.
This was the most striking toppling of an icon in the recent global ferment about discredited historical figures. Wilson was a former president of the US (1913-1920) and a Nobel Peace laureate in 1919. He also served as president of Princeton. So, was this decision justified?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now