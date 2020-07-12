Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Woodrow Wilson’s racist liberalism BL PREMIUM

Last month, one of the US's most prestigious universities —Princeton — decided, following a five-year student-led campaign, to remove the name of Woodrow Wilson from its School of Public and International Affairs, as well as from an undergraduate hall of residence.

This was the most striking toppling of an icon in the recent global ferment about discredited historical figures. Wilson was a former president of the US (1913-1920) and a Nobel Peace laureate in 1919. He also served as president of Princeton. So, was this decision justified?