LA TIMES: Movement to ditch racist US artefacts is overdue

Braxton Bragg was a general in the Confederate army, and a bad one at that. It’s perplexing that the federal government decided to name a military installation in North Carolina after him decades after he turned traitor and fought on the wrong side of the Civil War.

But stranger still is that his name lives on in a Californian city in which, the story goes, he never set foot. Fort Bragg was incorporated as a city in 1889, 32 years after Lt Horatio G Gibson established a military post there to control the Native American population in Mendocino County and named it after Bragg, his former commander at the Presidio at San Francisco. Don’t judge Gibson too harshly; it was years later that Bragg, a veteran of the Mexican-American war, would go on to ignominy as one of the Confederacy’s worst generals.

The story of the town’s namesake faded as the military garrison grew into a lumber town and, much later, a destination for tourists. That is until 2015, when a racist named Dylann Roof shot nine people to death during a service in a Charleston church. In the aftermath the state legislative black caucus asked the city’s leaders to consider changing the city’s name. They didn’t.

The issue has popped up again as part of the long-overdue movement to jettison the shockingly abundant racist artefacts strewn about the nation. Statues of Confederate soldiers have toppled along with those of other controversial figures. Food companies are finally retiring brands that advance racist tropes such as Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s. Institutions, bridges and schools bearing the names of racists or Confederate icons are being reconsidered.

Finally, after a number of requests from residents and outsiders, the Fort Bragg City council has agreed to consider several options, from picking another famous Bragg to honour (there are a few) to placing a name-change measure on the November ballot. We hope the council puts it to a vote and lets the people in the community decide. We can think of no good reason to cling to the name of a man who was peripheral to the city’s history but central in the nation’s shameful history of slavery. /Los Angeles, June 22

LA Times