Features How the Gautrain will gain from the infrastructure plan The private sector is encouraged by the presidency's commitment to a major infrastructure drive that harnesses external skills and finance, but an enormous amount of technical work remains to be done

Momentum is building around SA’s big infrastructure drive, as the government’s infrastructure tsar, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, spent the weeks following the June infrastructure symposium doing the rounds of financial institutions to refine the project shortlist and request technical skills to bolster his office in the presidency.

Though the government’s priority pipeline of 55 commercially attractive projects has yet to be gazetted, it apparently excludes bid window 5 of the renewable energy independent power producer procurement programme (REIPPP) and the Gauteng hospital revitalisation programme, but includes the R50bn procurement of 2,000MW of emergency power and a plan to expand the Gautrain into a fully-fledged rapid rail network.