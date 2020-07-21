Economy Clearer plans needed to rebuild SA, says Standard Bank’s Lungisa Fuzile The bank chief says waiting for perfect consensus will leave the economy in limbo BL PREMIUM

SA has to be more decisive and clear about its growth strategies to stave off the worst of the economic effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, says Standard Bank’s SA CEO Lungisa Fuzile.

The government should lead from the front and bring together key constituencies of the economy to make sure the country’s recovery strategy is clear, Fuzile said.